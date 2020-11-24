Advertisement

LA on verge of lockdown

America’s largest county is on the brink of a stay-home order.
By Krystle Holleman
Nov. 24, 2020
(WILX) - Yesterday, a spike of new cases put Los Angeles County over an average of 4,500 cases per day.

LA’s public health director said no action would be taken until county supervisors meet today. Los Angeles’ mayor, Eric Garcetti, said he will support and stand by any decision the supervisors make.

“We are at the highest risk level that we have been, we are seeing numbers that literally three weeks ago were half as much,” said Garcetti. “In fact, in our hospitals now we have 1,575 people who have been admitted into hospital many of them in intensive care because of COVID-19.”

A new stay-home order would be the first since mid-March. A statewide curfew took effect Saturday in California. Monday Governor Gavin Newsom delivered a press conference from his home, as he quarantines with his wife, Jennifer. Three of Newsom’s four children were recently exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who has tested COVID-19 positive.

