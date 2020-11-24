Ingham County Sheriff searching for suspect in Holt shooting
A Monday night shooting in Delhi Township has authorities searching for a silver vehicle.
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday night at 10:15 p.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2300 block of Cedar St in Holt for a shots fired complaint.
Upon arrival, deputies located a 21-year-old Lansing man with two gun shot wounds to the hip. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives believe an early 2000′s silver Chevy Malibu may be involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8257.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
