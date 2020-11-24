How COVID-19 is impacting the constitutional right to a speedy trial

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Constitution gives criminal defendants the right to a speedy trial, but the pandemic has forced judges to redefine what “speedy” means.

In response to rising COVID-19 cases in the community, Ingham County Circuit and probate courts have put jury trials on pause until February 2021.

Defense attorneys like Andrew Abood says that complicates things for defendants who have to wait behind bars.

“Under the constitutional standard for a right to a speedy trial, if it’s extended beyond 18 months and you can attribute the delay to the government, you have a prima facie case of a violation of your speedy trial rights,” said Abood.

Abood says a defendant’s success in making that case has traditionally been difficult. However, COVID-19 might open the door.

He’s seen the toll waiting can take.

“That delay regardless of whether you’re in jail, you have the anxiety and and stress of having a felony over your head or any type of crime that’s been charged. And the longer it takes, the more anxiety and the more of a violation it is of the constitutional right,” said Abood.

The trial delays have also created a added headache for prosecutors like Bill Crino who has at least eight pending homicide trials. Crino is the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Unit Chief for Circuit Court.

“They are starting to backlog,” said Crino. “I was just supposed to start one December 3 in Ingham County Circuit Court. And we had witnesses subpoena. We had a subpoena, you know, 30 to 50 people from the community...Experts, police and fire personnel...and then we weren’t able to go for it so we’ve got to start from from the beginning again, which is going to be be tough.”

Crino says the prosecutor’s office is also considering speedy trial rights and fundamental fairness.

In the middle of both sides are judges trying to balance the delays with justice. For Hon. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, there are so many layers the delays complicate.

“This is justice for the defendants, but it’s also justice for the victims, so everybody involved has an issue here. A piece of this pie,” said Aquilina.”We have to move forward and I would like somebody to take action and say ‘judges you have the power to do Zoom jury selection and then go into your courtrooms for jury trials.’”

As of now, Aquilina says she needs permission from all parties to move forward via Zoom, which has created a massive backlog.

“What I’m hopeful of is the Supreme Court will say ‘judges you can order it.’ You can order a hybrid. We don’t have that step. So without that step, do I think rights are being trampled? Yes. Because it is taking us longer than we normally would take,” she said.

There’s also the possibility swirling that the Michigan Supreme Court could push back jury trials across the state until next year.

The Michigan Supreme Court’s current guidance on jury trials is in order that for them to take place, there has to be a seven-day average in the county of less than 70 COVID-19 cases per million per day, and less than 10% positive diagnostic tests, or there have been fewer than 20 new cases per day in the county over the last seven days.

