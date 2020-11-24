Advertisement

Governor Whitmer responds to Michigan election certification vote

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Governor Whitmer released the following statement after the Michigan State Board of Canvassers voted to certify the results of the November 2020 election:

“I commend the three members of the State Board of Canvassers who voted to follow the law and certify the 2020 election results today. The people of Michigan have spoken. President-elect Biden won the State of Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, and he will be our next president on January 20th. I also want to thank Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the local clerks across Michigan who made sure this year’s election was free, fair and secure, and the voters who turned out in record numbers to make their voices heard. Now, it’s time to put this election behind us and come together as a state to defeat our common enemy: COVID-19.”

