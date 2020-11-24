Friends of Moores Park Pool launches fundraiser

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing residents can rally around preserving Lansing’s historic and nationally recognized Moores Park Pool. On Friday, Nov. 27, the Friends of Moores Park Pool will launch a public fundraising campaign in support of an architectural assessment, a step necessary in determining what restoration work will be required to rehabilitate the pool.

The J.H. Moores Memorial Natatorium, commonly known as Moores Park Pool, was built in 1922, providing summer recreation to Lansing residents for nearly a century. Now, after years of maintenance and municipal budget challenges the future of the pool is precarious.

“Significant renovations are needed to bring the pool into the 21st century, while maintaining its historic charm,” said Veronica Gracia-Wing, chair of the Friends of the Moores Park Pool. “As the oldest surviving and longest operating Wesley Bintz pool in the nation, it is important to our history of place to preserve this historic gem as an irreplaceable asset and community space for generations to come.”

Following a review of proposals and in collaboration with the group, the City of Lansing awarded the work to a Michigan firm that is committed to smart and careful historic preservation.

“The committee is thrilled to have the award-winning Michigan firm, WTA Architects of Saginaw, leading the City and its stakeholders through the assessment phase of this critical work,” said Dale Schrader, who serves as executive committee member of the Friends of Moores Park Pool as well as president of Preservation Lansing.

For nearly 100 years, the pool has provided summer recreation to Lansing residents. The effort to preserve Moores Park Pool is led by the Friends of Moores Park Pool, a citizen advisory group committed to working with the City of Lansing, local nonprofits, business community and individuals interested in the future of Moores Park Pool through a public fundraising and awareness campaign. Preservation Lansing and the Friends of Moores Park Pool have partnered with the Michigan Historic Preservation Network in this fundraising effort.

Initial funds raised will go to the structural assessment, costs for which near $60,000 total. To demonstrate the public’s commitment to the legacy of the Moores Park Pool, the Friends group is pledging $30,000 toward the assessment costs, payable to the City of Lansing.

To date, Friends of Moores Park Pool $15,000 in matching funds have been pledged: $12,500 from an anonymous donor and $2,500 from Preservation Lansing.

For those wishing to make a tax-deductible donation to the Moores Park Pool project, visit mhpn.org/product/donate/ and select “Moores Park Pool.”

