Etiquette reminders from an expert for this holiday season

The holiday season is here, but this year is Thanksgiving get-together is going to be anything but traditional
By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sometimes we need an expert to remind us about the proper protocol and social norms to be aware of this holiday season during a pandemic and this trying year.

Our guest, Sharon Schweitzer an international etiquette expert and trainer, tells us how to handle prying questions, controversial topics and rogue guests at your next family get-together.

