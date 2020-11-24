Enbridge lawsuit against state puts Great Lakes at risk, state official responds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Communications Director of Whitmer’s Executive Office Tiffany Brown issued the following statement on Enbridge Energy’s latest lawsuit against Michigan:

“Governor Whitmer was elected to protect and defend the Great Lakes, which are vital to Michigan’s economy and support over 350,000 jobs. Today’s lawsuit filed by Enbridge brazenly defies the people of Michigan and their right to protect the Great Lakes from a catastrophic oil spill. In short, Enbridge claims it can continue to pump oil through the Straits of Mackinac indefinitely, posing enormous risk to our economy and way of life – and that the people of Michigan have no say in the matter. The company that spilled nearly one million gallons of oil into the Kalamazoo River and made Michigan the home of the largest on-land oil spill in American history has again demonstrated it cares only about its bottom line.”

