Advertisement

Enbridge lawsuit against state puts Great Lakes at risk, state official responds

(Enbridge Energy)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Communications Director of Whitmer’s Executive Office Tiffany Brown issued the following statement on Enbridge Energy’s latest lawsuit against Michigan:

“Governor Whitmer was elected to protect and defend the Great Lakes, which are vital to Michigan’s economy and support over 350,000 jobs. Today’s lawsuit filed by Enbridge brazenly defies the people of Michigan and their right to protect the Great Lakes from a catastrophic oil spill. In short, Enbridge claims it can continue to pump oil through the Straits of Mackinac indefinitely, posing enormous risk to our economy and way of life – and that the people of Michigan have no say in the matter. The company that spilled nearly one million gallons of oil into the Kalamazoo River and made Michigan the home of the largest on-land oil spill in American history has again demonstrated it cares only about its bottom line.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI spotted at a home in Lansing
Norman Shinkle is reportedly going to vote against certifying the election
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election
Scene of shooting in Lansing
Lansing Police ID 17-year-old killed in shooting
Governor Whitmer announces new key staff hires

Latest News

Coach Tucker previews Saturday's game
Coach Tucker previews Saturday's game
Doctors push for social distancing on Thanksgiving
Doctors push for social distancing on Thanksgiving
Lost tax revenue hurting East Lansing
Lost tax revenue hurting East Lansing
Michigan Supreme Court struck down law Governor Whitmer was using to issue executive orders
How COVID-19 is impacting the constitutional right to a speedy trial