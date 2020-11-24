ELPD responds to robbery at local cell phone store

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) responded to a reported armed robbery at a cell phone store in the 1000 block of Trowbridge Avenue just before 11 a.m.

An employee of the store reported that five suspects entered the business and demanded all phones contained within the store’s safe. The employee complied with their demands and the suspects were able to steal an unknown number of cell phones from the safe. While no weapons were seen, but the suspects indicated they were armed. The suspects left westbound from the scene in a red Chevrolet Equinox with an unspecified sticker in the rear window.

The five suspects were described as Black males, ages 14 to 17 years old and approximately 5′7″ to 5″10″ tall with proportional builds. Four were described as wearing black or grey hooded sweatshirts with dark-colored sweatpants and face masks, while the fifth was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a light-colored winter hat. This individual was also wearing a face mask.

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to call ELPD at (517) 351-4220.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.