Coach Tucker has new game plan for Northwestern matchup

: FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Colorado head coach Mel Tucker looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against Utah, in Salt Lake City. A person familiar with the decision says Colorado coach Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State's football program. The person spoke Wednesday morning, Feb. 12, 2020, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Spartans move on to go up against Northwestern, Coach Mel Tucker says his team has some goals in mind.

One of the Spartans’ major concerns is turnovers.

Michigan State has turned it over 14 times in just four games.

Tucker says he wants his team to work on keeping control of the ball, and hopefully put some more points on the board.

If they can’t take the points, he hopes they can make it tougher for Northwestern to score.

