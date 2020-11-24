Coach Tucker has new game plan for Northwestern matchup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Spartans move on to go up against Northwestern, Coach Mel Tucker says his team has some goals in mind.

One of the Spartans’ major concerns is turnovers.

Michigan State has turned it over 14 times in just four games.

Tucker says he wants his team to work on keeping control of the ball, and hopefully put some more points on the board.

If they can’t take the points, he hopes they can make it tougher for Northwestern to score.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.