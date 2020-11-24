Australian airline may require “vaccine passport” to travel

(WILX) - The chief executive officer of Australia’s biggest airline says once a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available, the airline may require passengers to use it before they can travel abroad.

Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce says he has been talking to his counterparts at other airlines around the world about the possibility of a “vaccination passport” for overseas travelers.

“We are looking at changing the terms and conditions to say for international travelers that we will ask people to have the vaccination before they get on the aircraft,” Joyce told Australia’s Network Nine television.

While Qantas is the first airline to indicate that COVID-19 vaccinations would be a must before travel, others could soon follow suit.

Australia has imposed some of the most severe border restrictions in the world since the pandemic began. The country of 26 million people has reported nearly 28,000 cases and just over 900 deaths since pandemic began, fewer than many other nations of its size.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.