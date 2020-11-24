Advertisement

Audits and recounts can now happen after election certification

Election process moves forward
(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of State Canvassers certified the results from the November 3 election despite pressure to delay the certification.

However, because of Michigan’s laws, the board didn’t have a choice. The law requires the board to certify the results 20 days after an election if all 83 counties certified their elections, which happened last week.

Republicans who spoke during public comment wanted the certification delayed because they wanted the board to look into some discrepancies in Detroit.

However, the law doesn’t give the board any authority to look at anything other than the returns provided by the counties.

Audits and recounts also can’t happen until after the board certifies the results.

Certifying the results also moves the election process forward.

The board now has to sign certifications of election for all elections in two or more counties. This includes President, Senate, Representative and state offices.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson can notify Governor Gretchen Whitmer of the official results. Governor Whitmer then in turn will let Congress know who will be Michigan’s 16 electors in the Electoral College.

Michigan’s electors will meet at the Capitol on December 14 to cast their vote for President-Elect Joe Biden. Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes.

It’s a procedural process constitutional law attorneys said doesn’t normally get much attention.

“Unless you’re an elected official, a political hack, or a geeky lawyer, you’re not going to pay attention to these processes. Only a handful people, primarily around Lansing, pay attention to these things every couple of years,” said Steven Liedel.

Secretary of State Benson already announced plans for a risk limiting audit after the election’s certification. The audit has been in the works for nearly two years.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC
CDC adds new symptoms to list of COVID-19 effects
Scene of shooting in Lansing
Lansing Police ID 17-year-old killed in shooting
FBI spotted at a home in Lansing
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Eaton County Sheriffs report they have captured Ingham County Jail escapee
Kroger Health, a division of the Kroger Company, is now offering rapid antibody testing across...
Kroger offers COVID antibody rapid testing

Latest News

Board certifies state election results
Board certifies state election results
WILX Weather Evening 11/23/2020
RECAP: Michigan election results are certified
Students offer mental health help
Students offer mental health help