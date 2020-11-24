AG Nessel investigating threats to Wayne County Board of Canvassers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Attorney General’s office announced they are investigating threats against the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

Nessel says her Criminal Investigations Division initiated its investigation shortly after last week’s Board of Canvassers meeting.

“We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with a specific complaint related to election fraud, misinformation or threats against public officials can report them by email to the Attorney General’s office.

