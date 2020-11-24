AG Nessel confirms investigation into threats against Wayne County canvassers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed her department is actively investigating threats made against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers. Nessel issued the following statement:

“We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law. Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”

Nessel’s Criminal Investigations Division initiated its investigation shortly after last week’s Board of Canvassers meeting. Anyone with a specific complaint related to election fraud, misinformation or threats against public officials can report them by email to the Attorney General’s office.

“We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will... Posted by Michigan Department of Attorney General on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.