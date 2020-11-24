Advertisement

Adrian police looking for suspect after 35-year-old shot in leg

The shooting occurred Monday on Oak Street.
An Adrian Police Department cruiser
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m. Adrian Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Oak Street .

The preliminary investigation revealed that a single shot was fired at a home, entering the residence and striking a 35-year-old Adrian resident in the leg.

The injured subject was transported to a Toledo-area hospital, and is expected to survive. No other subjects were injured.

Adrian Police detectives are following several leads in attempt to identify and apprehend the suspects involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tim Judkins at (517) 264-4853. Information can also be emailed to APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

