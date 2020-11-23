Advertisement

Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she’s re-recording music

Taylor Swift missed the AMAs, saying she’s busy re-recording her songs’ masters after her catalog was sold.
This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss...
This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Taylor Swift won her third consecutive artist of the year prize at the American Music Awards, but she missed the show for a good reason: She said she’s busy re-recording her songs’ masters after her catalog was sold.

In a video that aired during Sunday’s awards show, the pop star said “the reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually re-recording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it. So it’s been amazing. And I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Swift beat out Bieber, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch to win the top award. She also won favorite music video and favorite pop/rock female artist.

