Sparrow revises nicotine-free hiring policy

The move will aid Sparrow in hiring new caregivers.
(KALB)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow has revised its hiring policy in order to allow hiring of applicants who test positive for tobacco or nicotine as part of their pre-employment screening process so long as the applicant attends a smoking cessation program.

The change will not only contribute to the health and well-being of the applicants but will also increase job opportunities to area residents. At a difficult economic time when many people face uncertain job futures, the move will aid Sparrow in hiring new caregivers who are crucial in our response to the pandemic.

In 2011, as part of Sparrow’s mission to improve the health of the people in our communities, the company became one of the first hospitals in Michigan to enact a policy to prohibit anyone from being hired at the hospital and its affiliates if they tested positive for tobacco or nicotine products in any form.

The new change was made after Sparrow recently began a review of the policy and its impact on our community members.

