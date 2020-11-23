Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -- After a contentious process and election cycle, the State Board of Canvassers will meet Monday to certify Michigan’s election results.

At least one person on the four-person board is expected to vote against certifying the election results. CNN reports that Norman Shinkle has told Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell he plans to vote against certifying the election results in Michigan.

The board is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans. Shinkle reportedly told Mitchell that he would wait to certify the results until some sort of investigation was completed. Republican leaders have asked to delay the vote by two weeks to look into “irregularities” in the election.

The outcome now largely rests on the decision of Republican board member Aaron Van Langevelde. Van Langevelde has declined to disclose which direction he is leaning.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and several other Michigan GOP leaders took a well-publicized and well-scrutinized trip to visit President Donald Trump at the White House Friday.

Democrats criticized the decision to visit the President, worried that President Trump would try to undermine the election results. President Trump has claimed widespread voter fraud despite the Trump campaign and its allies losing or withdrawing at least 30 election-related cases since Nov. 3. There have been two wins in court for Republicans, but about small numbers of votes.

“There was this outrage that the President was going to ask us to break the law and he was going to ask us to interfere and that just simply didn’t happen,” Chatfield said Sunday. " I’m certainly not going to interfere in that process and I have not had a conversation with the Board of State Canvassers, and I don’t intend on having a conversation with the Board of State Canvassers.”

If the court has a split decision, the next step is in question. Democrats say that it goes to the Michigan Supreme Court where they’ll be forced to certify the results. Chatfield appears to disagree though.

“If there were to be a 2-2 split on the State Board of Canvassers, it would then go to the Michigan Supreme Court to determine what their response would be, what their order would be,” Charfield said. “If they didn’t have an order that it be certified, well now, we have a constitutional crisis in the state of Michigan.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the Michigan Supreme Court will certify the election if the State Board of Canvassers splits or votes against certifying the election. “I think it’s ill-advised to use words like constitutional crisis,” Benson said in response to Chatfield. “There’s a court in place that can then enforce the law and there’s again lots of other protocols in place in multiple ways to continue to ensure that the very clear will of the voters, not just in the presidential race but several other races, is affirmed in the certification process.”

The State Board of Canvassers will meet at 1 pm.

