RECAP: Michigan election results are certified

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s election results are certified.

The State Board of Canvassers resisted calls to delay it. Some based on procedure. Some on conspiracy theories.

Bottom line: Michigan’s 16-electoral votes will go to Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign as well as the state and national Republican parties had been calling for the board to delay certification.

There were questions over ballot-counting procedures and there were some wild conspiracy theories.

In the end, the vote was 3-0 to certify with one abstention.

Republican Norm Shinkle said he had too many questions about the counting in Wayne County where Detroit is.

He wanted more time for an audit.

But fellow Republican Aaron Van Langvelde said the board doesn’t have the authority to do anything but certify the results sent by each of Michigan’s 83 counties.

“I believe in this case. A post-election audit should be conducted and I believe complaints of election fraud need to be investigated and if found, must be prosecuted under the law,” said Aaron Van Langevelde, (R) State Board of Canvassers. “State law is clear that we do not have that authority and other entities do and I encourage those state officials to act and do what they can to preserve election integrity.”

As for the audit, state law doesn’t allow audits or recounts until the Board of Canvassers certify the results.

There appears to be support across the board for an audit now that it’s over.

