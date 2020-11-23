Advertisement

Ravens Struggling With Covid

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works against Washington Football Team defensive...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works against Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP Photo/Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
-BALTIMORE (AP) - Several members of the Baltimore Ravens organization have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the team to conduct all activities virtually with a game against unbeaten Pittsburgh coming up Thursday night. The Ravens said they were informed late Sunday night that “multiple” people tested positive. The team has shut down its practice facility and started the process of contact tracing. The names of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have not been released.

