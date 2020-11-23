Advertisement

Protesters in Washington hold “Turkey Day Rebellion”

One sign at Saturday’s protest read “Give me turkey or give me death.”
46731368 - thanksgiving roast turkey dinner
46731368 - thanksgiving roast turkey dinner
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Residents in western Washington rallied to voice their frustration with the impact new restrictions are having on businesses and holiday gatherings.

Governor Jay Inslee has implemented restrictions on indoor gatherings from Nov. 17 until Dec. 14. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five or fewer people from outside a household.

They don’t believe the latest data about the coronavirus warrants the level of shutdowns and restrictions.

“The phone calls coming into my office have changed significantly from April, May, June to today,” said Senator Doug Ericksen R-Whatcom County. “Whereas before it was this is going to be hard, we can’t do it like this. now it’s like we cannot survive. this has to end.”

Protestors at the rally say they plan to defy the governor’s orders to limit Thanksgiving celebrations and will hold more protests.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC
CDC adds new symptoms to list of COVID-19 effects
Possible Lansing shooting
Lansing Police investigating shooting that killed 17 year old
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Eaton County Sheriffs report they have captured Ingham County Jail escapee
Kroger Health, a division of the Kroger Company, is now offering rapid antibody testing across...
Kroger offers COVID antibody rapid testing
Businesses stay open amid emergency order

Latest News

Free COVID-19 testing and more available in Lansing on Monday
A house fire October 20th claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman in the community of...
DeWitt Township responds to fire at mobile home park
11-23 Morning Weather
Jail Cell
Michigan panel grants parole to man convicted of killing 3