Protesters in Washington hold “Turkey Day Rebellion”

Governor Jay Inslee has implemented restrictions on indoor gatherings from Nov. 17 until Dec. 14. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five or fewer people from outside a household.

They don’t believe the latest data about the coronavirus warrants the level of shutdowns and restrictions.

“The phone calls coming into my office have changed significantly from April, May, June to today,” said Senator Doug Ericksen R-Whatcom County. “Whereas before it was this is going to be hard, we can’t do it like this. now it’s like we cannot survive. this has to end.”

Protestors at the rally say they plan to defy the governor’s orders to limit Thanksgiving celebrations and will hold more protests.

