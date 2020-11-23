Protesters for “Stop the Steal” rally at Board of Canvassers meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Protesters for “Stop the Steal” gathered outside of the Richard H. Austin State Office building to call for a recount of the election.

The group told President Donald Trump’s supporters to stay vigilant; saying the election was stolen from the Commander-in-Chief.

Ali Alexander is the National Organizer of Stop the Steal and shares his perspective.

“We think we should go through the legal channels before the vote is certified. And hand it over to the Democrats to choose their electors,” said Alexander. “That’s all we’re asking for is to postpone the vote. Let the legal challenges work themselves out. Let’s solve the crisis happening in Wayne County and that’s it.”

Alexander says they’ll continue to protest until they get what they want.

“Whatever it takes. We want fair elections and transparent counting and that’s it. When we get that, I’ll tell everybody to go indoors. Until then, we’ll keep piling out. We’re in the hundreds of thousands and we’ll be in the millions by January,” he said.

Alexander says he wants total transparency when counting the ballots.

“What I want is something where both parties are involved, third parties are involved, independents are involved and everybody’s watching the ballots being counted. But still a secret ballot for the voter,” said Alexander.

Alexander also added that they don’t plan on stopping with the protests even after the inauguration.

