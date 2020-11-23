Physicist invents device which could help slow the spread of COVID-19, other diseases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan aerosol physicist believes he’s invented a device which could help slow the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Dr. David Edwards says when you breathe, you inhale particles. Some of those particles are infectious. The mucus lining in the upper airway is supposed to trap them.

However, if a someone is older or overweight, that mucus loses its function. Dr. Edwards says with FEND users inhale a saline solution. It coats the nose and trachea for up to six hours. He calls it the nasal equivalent of washing your hands.

“I think the efficacy of this product, is opening up a lot, a whole new class of hygiene,” said Dr. Edwards. “There will be other kinds of airway hygiene in my view and so I’m hopeful that fend will help us live cleaner, safer, lives.”

According to a preliminary study of 500 people, those who used FEND exhaled 75% fewer particles than those who did not.

The device was named to TIME magazine’s list of The 100 Best Inventions Of 2020. The FEND starter pack retails for $59.95.

