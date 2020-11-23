Advertisement

Physicist invents device which could help slow the spread of COVID-19, other diseases

He calls it the nasal equivalent of washing your hands.
Dr. David Edwards, an aerosol physicists from Michigan, invented the FEND nasal hygiene device.
Dr. David Edwards, an aerosol physicists from Michigan, invented the FEND nasal hygiene device.(helloFEND.com)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan aerosol physicist believes he’s invented a device which could help slow the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Dr. David Edwards says when you breathe, you inhale particles. Some of those particles are infectious. The mucus lining in the upper airway is supposed to trap them.

However, if a someone is older or overweight, that mucus loses its function. Dr. Edwards says with FEND users inhale a saline solution. It coats the nose and trachea for up to six hours. He calls it the nasal equivalent of washing your hands.

“I think the efficacy of this product, is opening up a lot, a whole new class of hygiene,” said Dr. Edwards. “There will be other kinds of airway hygiene in my view and so I’m hopeful that fend will help us live cleaner, safer, lives.”

According to a preliminary study of 500 people, those who used FEND exhaled 75% fewer particles than those who did not.

The device was named to TIME magazine’s list of The 100 Best Inventions Of 2020. The FEND starter pack retails for $59.95.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC
CDC adds new symptoms to list of COVID-19 effects
Possible Lansing shooting
Lansing Police investigating shooting that killed 17 year old
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Eaton County Sheriffs report they have captured Ingham County Jail escapee
Kroger Health, a division of the Kroger Company, is now offering rapid antibody testing across...
Kroger offers COVID antibody rapid testing
Businesses stay open amid emergency order

Latest News

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking in to threats made against multiple state...
GA election officials receive threats, GBI investigating
46731368 - thanksgiving roast turkey dinner
Protesters in Washington hold “Turkey Day Rebellion”
Free COVID-19 testing and more available in Lansing on Monday
A house fire October 20th claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman in the community of...
DeWitt Township responds to fire at mobile home park