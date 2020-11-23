On the Job: 11/20/2020

Building Crew Supervisor (evenings)

First National Bank of America

Description:

First National Bank of America is a community bank with a nationwide reach. We take pride in the appearance of our building both internally and externally and are looking to add someone to our team that will share our passion to strive for exceptional! As the Building Crew Supervisor you will be responsible for routine cleaning and supervising routine cleaning of all areas of the building. A positive attitude and welcoming demeanor are a must! A successful Building Crew Supervisor must have attention to detail, organization skills and the ability to communicate effectively and courteously with customers and all levels of staff within the bank.

· Helps in the selection, assignment, scheduling, and training, of members of the custodial staff

· Plans and oversees all custodial work, maintaining a high standard of safety, cleanliness, and efficiency

· Inspects the performance of the custodial staff on a regular basis

· Maintains an inventory and recommends selection of suitable custodial supplies and equipment

· Performs minor maintenance - replacement of lamps and ceiling tiles, leak repair, etc.

· Assists with cubicle modifications as assigned

· Checks and ensures the security of the building and grounds

· Locks and unlocks doors

· Maintains various flooring (Tile, Carpeting, LVT)

· Cleans restrooms including clogged urinals and stools

· Washes interior and exterior windows

· Verifies payroll records (hours) per the time keeping system

· Must get along well with others and work effectively with the customer and co-workers

· Other duties as assigned

Job Type: 25-40 hours Weekly

Location: East Lansing, MI

Note: These statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work involved for this job. It is not an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required for this job.

First National Bank of America is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ID: 2020-1311

External Company Name: First National Bank of America

External Company URL: https://www.fnba.com/

Street: 241 East Saginaw Highway

Requirements:

· High school graduate or GED

· 3 or more years’ experience with related skilled trades

· Organization and planning

· Attention to detail

· Physical ability to perform non-technical job requirements

· Communication skills (verbal, written) and to gather feedback and get clarity on miscellaneous job duties.

· Must be able to work evening hours

· While performing the functions of this job, the employee is occasionally required to lift, carry (up to 25 pounds), stoop, bend, kneel, climb, crawl, push, pull or perform other physical activities

How to Apply: Online: https://nlx.jobsyn.org/2da3c13d63aa4c5188136f8c630bc0f3151

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11257291

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11257291

Accounting Assistant

Capital Area Michigan Works!

Salary: $35,000-40,000/year

Description:

This position will be responsible for the input and maintenance of all accounts payable/accounting information into an automated accounting system (Abila Micro Information Products-MIP). Must be able to adapt to fluctuations in workloads. Must be able to communicate well with staff orally and in writing. Must be able to follow instructions and perform duties with a high degree of accuracy-attention to detail is essential. Must have the ability to interpret all accounting data in journals, ledgers, trial balances, and other reports.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

· Accounting duties as needed, such as:

· Review vendor invoices for accuracy and match with appropriate documentation (purchase requests)

· Prepare, scan, enter and process accounts payable for payment

o Store invoices in DocuWare Management System

o Prepare and process journal entries as needed

o Provide backup for Payroll processing

o Filing accounting paperwork (journal entries, paid invoices, cash disbursements, etc.)

· Provide clerical support to programs

o File maintenance

o One-Stop Management Information System (OSMIS) data entry

· Assist with Support Service payment requests including:

o Submitting purchase requests with appropriate documentation

o Process requests by entering accounts payable (after CFO approval)

o Facilitate payment disbursement by delivering checks as needed

· Other duties as needed

Requirements:

· Associate degree in business, management, or related field preferred; or at least two years’ relevant work experience

· Must be a problem solver with excellent communications skills

· Must be able to work independently/remotely as necessary

· Must be proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) and Google (Email, Calendar, Drive)

· Must be able to work with confidential and personal information

· Must be able to work in a team environment, manage multiple tasks and perform duties with a high degree of accuracy

Physical or Other Requirements:

Ability to safely and successfully perform the essential job functions consistent with the ADA, FMLA, and other federal, state, and local standards, including meeting qualitative and/or quantitative productivity standards.

Ability to maintain regular, punctual attendance consistent with the ADA, FMLA, and other federal, state, and local standards.

Must be able to talk, listen, and speak clearly on the telephone and in person.

Grant-Funded Position. This position is grant-funded and candidates should understand that any offer of employment or continuing employment is contingent upon the availability of grant funds.

How to Apply: Submit by mail a cover letter, and resume, to:

Carrie Rosingana, CEO, Capital Area Michigan Works! 2110 S. Cedar Street, Lansing, MI 48910

Or email cover letter, and resume to jobs@camw.net

APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED CONTINUOUSLY UNTIL THE POSITION IS FILLED.

An equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. EEO/TTY Callers Use 711 or 1-(844) 578-6563

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11228553

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11228553

Michigan Saves Program Coordinator

Public Sector Consultants

Description:

CLASSIFICATION

Full-time employment; exempt from overtime

REPORTS TO

Michigan Saves Director of Programs

SUMMARY

The program coordinator supports Michigan Saves, a clean energy financing nonprofit staffed by Public Sector Consultants (PSC). The program coordinator is responsible for project management of various projects, tracking and reconciling documents, supporting marketing and communications systems and processes, and using Microsoft Excel to support data standardization and reporting.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES

· Supports project management by maintaining timelines, managing assigned tasks, and collaborating with team members to ensure high-quality project deliverables are completed on time and within budget

· Interfaces with partners to provide updates, create annual plans, and monitor performance against plans

· Supports colleagues by preparing monthly reports and using Microsoft Excel to compile, standardize, and analyze data

· Supports the planning and facilitation of marketing deliverables and content, including social media posts, newsletters, email marketing campaigns, and website updates

· Maintains confidentiality of corporate paperwork and financials, exercising discretion regarding sensitive information

· Assists with administrative tasks related to daily operations

Characteristics of High Performance

· Collaborates with staff and clients in a fast-paced, high-performing office with diverse people and projects

· Possesses strong verbal and written communication skills

· Performs tasks and assignments in a timely and consistent manner with high accuracy and attention to detail

· Manages workload effectively while engaged in multiple projects concurrently

· Exercises discretion by maintaining official and confidential records and documents

Work Environment

Work is primarily performed in an indoor, environmentally controlled office setting with extended periods (approximately eight hours or more a day) at a computer, on the telephone, sitting, or standing. The nature of the work has frequent interruptions and requires contact with the public and clients, performance of repetitive tasks, and strong communication skills. While the employee may be required to work beyond normal working hours, PSC strives for staff to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the office in Lansing is open two days per week for those who wish to work from the office. Employees are provided equipment necessary to work from home and are not required to go into the office. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the work location will be flexible.

Compensation

· Salary commensurate with education and experience

· Eligibility for company profit share

· Competitive medical, dental, life, disability, voluntary vision, and voluntary legal insurance plans

· Company 401(k) contribution

· Paid time off granted upon start date

· Eleven paid holidays per year

· YMCA membership

Michigan Saves is a nonprofit dedicated to making energy improvements easier for all Michigan energy consumers. To accomplish this, the organization operates as a green bank, making affordable financing and incentives available through partnerships with private-sector lenders and energy providers. Michigan Saves also authorizes and monitors a network of contractors and recognizes those with advanced training while providing technical assistance for customers and contractors alike. The organization’s current portfolio includes programs for residential, commercial, and municipal customers, and supports energy-efficiency, geothermal, and solar photovoltaic projects.

About PSC

PSC is an objective, nonpartisan research and consulting firm. Our services have been used to advance innovative solutions to all kinds of difficult public policy challenges in Michigan and beyond. Offering a full suite of services in research, implementation, facilitation, and evaluation, PSC has helped hundreds of local, state, and federal government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and private businesses. PSC strives for excellence in relationships with both clients and colleagues, and was recognized as one of the Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces in 2020. Since our founding in 1979, PSC has built a reputation as the consulting firm of choice for anyone working to better people’s lives.

why join our team?

PSCers take great pride in the fact that we write well, think clearly, and can speak articulately (albeit sometimes a little too long) about all kinds of topics. We are scholars and athletes, number crunchers and poets, big thinkers and meticulous doers, fierce introverts and charismatic extroverts. While we all share an unwavering commitment to excellence, we also celebrate—and enjoy kidding each other about—our eccentricities. PSC is that rare place where you can be true to yourself and your passions while still working collectively toward an important and common goal—making a difference for our clients and the people we serve.

At PSC, we understand that we benefit from the sum of our individual differences, self-expression, and life experiences. Our clients also benefit from having access to different perspectives and a broad range of problem-solving approaches. We encourage openness and inclusivity, and invite any dedicated and hardworking person who commits to our mission, vision, and values to explore joining our team.

Requirements:

· A bachelor’s degree; at least two years of work experience preferred

· High proficiency with Microsoft Excel

· Demonstrated ability to write and understand data

· Project coordination or project management experience

· Demonstrated experience performing comparable duties

· Competency using Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint; experience with email marketing software and content management systems such as WordPress is desirable, but not required

· Competency using meeting and webinar technology, such as Zoom

Knowledge of the clean energy industry preferred

How to Apply: Submit a cover letter including salary requirements and resume through the job posting on our website: www.publicsectorconsultants.com/careers. All materials must be submitted as PDF or Word documents. Applications must be submitted by Sunday, November 29, 2020. If you have trouble with the upload page or have questions about the position, please email: humanresources@publicsectorconsultants.com.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11258744

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11258744

