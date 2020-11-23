MSU Women Finally Get Basketball Schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team finally received its schedule for the coming season on Monday and all five non conference games will be played at an empty Breslin Center. MSU opens against St. Francis of Pa. at 3pm this Friday, the first time the schools have met. The Spartans also host Detroit Mercy, Central Michigan, Nothern Illinois and Oakland. The 20-game Big Ten schedule begins with a December 9th game at Minnesota and the first home league game is against Iowa on December 12th.

