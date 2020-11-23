Advertisement

MSU Football Game Against Ohio State Gets Start Time

(WILX)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that Michigan State’s December 12th football game in Spartan Stadium will kick off at noon and be televised by ABC. The December 12 regular season finale at Penn State does not have a kick time yet. This Saturday’s home game against Northwestern kicks at 3:30pm on ESPN 2, MSU’s first non noon kick off game of the season. The Spartans have a 1-3 record and are a 9 1/2 point underdog to the Wildcats.

