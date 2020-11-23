Advertisement

Michigan now has over 310,000 COVID-19 cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As of November 23, Michigan health officials have reported 11,511 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 65 deaths. The state total now sits at 314,216 confirmed cases and 8,543 deaths.

NOTE: This daily case count represents confirmed cases since Saturday, November 21.

Clinton County reports 2,310 cases and 20 deaths.

Eaton County reports 2,536 cases and 30 deaths.

Ingham County reports 7,842 cases and 98 deaths.

Jackson County reports 4,250 cases and 86 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,638 cases and 38 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

