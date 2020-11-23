Advertisement

Keeping your garbage disposal working during the holidays

Hedlund Plumbing stopped by Studio 10 to pass along the dos and don’ts of the disposal
By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Proper use of the garbage disposal in our kitchen is more important than ever during the added use over the holidays.

Bob Hedlund with Hedlund Plumbing says some of the most common questions they get surrounding the disposal are:

  • What temperature of water should I use?
  • What should I never put down the disposal?
  • How much water should you put down the sink with the food?

Bob answers these questions and shows us the parts of a garbage disposal in the video.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC
CDC adds new symptoms to list of COVID-19 effects
Scene of shooting in Lansing
Lansing Police ID 17-year-old killed in shooting
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Eaton County Sheriffs report they have captured Ingham County Jail escapee
FBI spotted at a home in Lansing
Kroger Health, a division of the Kroger Company, is now offering rapid antibody testing across...
Kroger offers COVID antibody rapid testing

Latest News

Clinton St. Counseling
Tips on How to Handle Holiday Stress
Rob Buffington Stops By Studio 10
Should You Try and Sell Your House During the Colder Months?
How to help with VOA
Ways you can help this holiday season through Volunteers Of America Michigan
Macaroni Kid stopped by Studio 10
Fun Thanksgiving Crafts For the Whole Family