K-9 dies during search for burglary suspects in Pennsylvania; 5 arrested

By WJAC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) - A Pennsylvania community is mourning a police dog who died in the line of duty while searching for five burglary suspects.

Police say a K-9 officer named Titan died overnight Sunday on the job. Officers were called for a burglary in progress at the old Acme and Goodwill warehouse building in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Two suspects were taken into custody before Officer Brian Stevens and Titan, his K-9 partner, were called in to look for three others.

Police say Titan, a K-9 from Pennsylvania, served honorably as he lost his life in the line of duty. He had been with the department since 2014.(Source: Johnstown Police Dept., WJAC via CNN)

As the two searched the fourth floor, police say Titan fell through an unsecured, open elevator shaft. A rescue effort was conducted, but the K-9 died of his injuries.

All five suspects were eventually located and taken into custody. Police identified them as 22-year-old Kayla McCarty, 24-year-old Corey McCarty, 27-year-old Derrick McCarty, 52-year-old Robert McCarty and 25-year-old Sean Robertson.

🐾💙🐾 Service Plans 🐾💙🐾 We wanted to let the community know we will be giving a police escort of K9 Titan from the Public...

Posted by Johnstown Police K9 Unit on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

The police K-9 unit plans to have a memorial service for Titan on Monday. He had served with the department since 2014.

Copyright 2020 WJAC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

