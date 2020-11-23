Advertisement

Izzo Returns to MSU Basketball Team

(WLUC)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has returned to his team after spending days away confined with Covid issues. Izzo joined his team for practices this past week end, then returned to his office Monday morning. The 65-year old Izzo begins his 26th season as MSU head coach Wednesday when the Spartans host Eastern Michigan at 6pm.

