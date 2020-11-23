Governor Whitmer announces new key staff hires

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Whitmer administration announced new staff hires within the executive office on Monday. Tiffany Brown has been promoted to Communications Director. Korey Hall has been hired on to serve as Director of Community Affairs. Dion Williams has been promoted to Director of Faith-Based and Urban Affairs.

“During her time in the Whitmer Administration, Tiffany Brown has worked tirelessly around the clock to keep the public informed. She is a dedicated, valuable member of our team and is exactly the right person to lead our communications division as we continue working to protect the people of Michigan from COVID-19,” said JoAnne Huls, Chief of Staff to Governor Whitmer. “We are also excited to welcome Korey Hall to our team, who has spent his career working on behalf of the people of Southeast Michigan. In the Whitmer Administration, Korey will work directly with leaders across the state to ensure every Michigan community has a voice in Lansing.”

Here is some background information about the three new hires:

Tiffany Brown

Tiffany Brown served as Public Information Officer for the Department of Environmental Quality and the Michigan State Police. She also served as Deputy Press Secretary under former Governor Jennifer M. Granholm.

Korey Hall

Korey Hall served as Political Director for U.S. Senator Gary Peters. Hall also served as Regional Manager for Southeast Michigan in the office of U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow and as Director of Public Policy and Outreach for the Detroit Branch NAACP.

Dion Williams

Dion Williams currently serves as the governor’s Director of Faith-Based Affairs, but has been promoted to Director of Faith-Based and Urban Affairs. Williams will continue to coordinate the governor’s ecumenical community outreach as well as focus on tackling issues impacting urban communities.

