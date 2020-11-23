GA election officials receive threats, GBI investigating

(WILX) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it’s looking into possible threats against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The agency is trying to determine if any of the messages are credible.

Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs declined to specify the exact nature of the threats.

Raffensperger has been under fire from the GOP for certifying the election results after president-elect Joe Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly berated officials who oversee elections in Georgia on Twitter, accusing them of failing to uncover widespread voter fraud. Trump insists the mishandling by those officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp and fellow Republican Raffensperger, flipped the state in the Democrats’ favor for the first time since 1992.

Georgia’s voting implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, says he has also received threats.

So this is fun...multiple attempted hacks of my emails, police protection around my home, the threats. But all is well...following the the law, following the process...doing our jobs. — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 22, 2020

