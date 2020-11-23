Full Documentary: Helpless - Patients at Risk

(Gray News) - InvestigateTV presents the documentary Helpless: Patients at Risk which shines a light on shortcomings with government programs that were designed to improve the care of the most vulnerable citizens.

To read more about each topic, use the links below:

Listed: The Watchlist - Special oversight of the nation’s worst nursing homes still leaves residents at risk

Listed: The Candidates - Some of the worst nursing homes in the country are waitlisted for extra oversight

Isolated : States begin to allow nursing home visitors but face PPE shortages and logistical questions

Penalties at Play : Millions of dollars flow to nursing homes from fines they paid for poor care

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.