Free COVID-19 testing and more available in Lansing on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department, Sparrow Health System, and Dean Transportation are teaming up to bring free health screenings, including COVID-19 testing, to Lansing.

Testing is available to anyone whether you have insurance or not and there is no out of pocket fee. If you do have insurance, you are asked to bring your ID card with you.

Testing will be at the Allen Neighborhood Center at 1629 E. Kalamazoo Street, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

In addition to COVID-19 testing, screenings include behavioral health, blood pressure, body mass index, cholesterol, and diabetes. Services available include immunizations, flu shots, referrals to cancer prevention screenings, health education, and physician referrals.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.