Foundation Formed to Honor Mike Smith

Football
Football(WCTV)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Everett High School athletic director Mike Smith died on November 6th and a banner will be hung at 5pm this Wednesday outside the Holt High School football stadium. Supporters can sign the banner up through next Monday night and offer checks to the Mike Smith Foundation. The 61-year old Smith was a longtime area high school football coach as well with stops at Holt along the way. Scholarships in his name will be offered to those in need from his foundation and supporters may pay their respects at the 5pm banner hanging Wednesday from a safe social distance or within their cars.

