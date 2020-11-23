Advertisement

FBI spotted at a home in Lansing

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five people wearing black FBI jackets have been spotted at a home in Lansing.

The home is located in the area south of Michigan Ave. News 10 reporters on the scene say the home appears to be empty, and there are at least seven vehicles parked there. The people going in and out of the home declined to comment at this time.

This is an ongoing story and News 10 will update it as more information comes in.

