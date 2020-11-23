Advertisement

Doctors say a negative COVID test is not enough to know if you are truly free of virus

Part of being careful is understanding the limitations of testing.
Oskaloosa Community School district says it is awaiting test results
Oskaloosa Community School district says it is awaiting test results((Source: MGN image))
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors say a negative test isn’t always enough to know if you’re truly COVID-free and doesn’t give you a pass.

Part of being careful is understanding the limitations of testing. When you first get exposed to the coronavirus, your levels are low and then rapidly increase over the first five days.

“Let’s say yesterday I was exposed, if I go get tested today, I won’t be positive,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health. “But in 2 or 3 days, I might be positive, and I will start being infectious and spreading it even before I have symptoms.”

Health officials remind everyone that the incubation period for coronavirus can be up to 14 days.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC
CDC adds new symptoms to list of COVID-19 effects
Possible Lansing shooting
Lansing Police investigating shooting that killed 17 year old
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Eaton County Sheriffs report they have captured Ingham County Jail escapee
Kroger Health, a division of the Kroger Company, is now offering rapid antibody testing across...
Kroger offers COVID antibody rapid testing
Businesses stay open amid emergency order

Latest News

Sparrow revises nicotine-free hiring policy
Norman Shinkle is reportedly going to vote against certifying the election
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking in to threats made against multiple state...
GA election officials receive threats, GBI investigating
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election
Report: One member of State Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election