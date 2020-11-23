DeWitt Township responds to fire at mobile home park

DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township firefighters are investigating what caused a mobile home to catch fire last night.

It happened around 6:30 at the Kristana Moblie Home Park on Coleman Road.

It is unclear how much damage was done to the home or if anyone was hurt.

WILX has reached out to the DeWitt Township fire department. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.