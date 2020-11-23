Advertisement

DeWitt Township responds to fire at mobile home park

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township firefighters are investigating what caused a mobile home to catch fire last night.

It happened around 6:30 at the Kristana Moblie Home Park on Coleman Road.

It is unclear how much damage was done to the home or if anyone was hurt.

WILX has reached out to the DeWitt Township fire department. This story will be updated as we learn more.

