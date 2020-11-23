City of East Lansing announces adjusted schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the City of East Lansing announced adjusted hours of operation for the Thanksgiving holiday.

In addition to the majority of city offices being closed for in-person transactions through Dec. 8 in accordance with the latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services emergency order, all City of East Lansing offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.

City offices closed Nov. 26-27 will include:

East Lansing City Hall

East Lansing Department of Public Works

East Lansing 54B District Court

East Lansing Public Library

East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC)

East Lansing Prime Time.

During the holiday closure, non-essential staff working remotely will not be available to assist residents with non-essential services. Essential services, such as police, fire and EMS, will remain available.

There will be no refuse and recycling collection on Thursday, Nov. 26. Thursday’s refuse and recycling will be collected along with Friday’s on Nov. 27.

ELHCC will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 29 for the holiday weekend. Outside of the holiday closure, ELHCC is open during limited hours through Dec. 8 to continue offering Remote Learning Camp and visits to the fitness center and pool on a reservation-only basis.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.