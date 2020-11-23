Advertisement

Biden picks John Kerry for climate change role

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as former Secretary of State John Kerry, left, takes the podium to speak at a campaign stop at the South Slope Community Center in North Liberty, Iowa.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - President-elect Joe Biden is filling out his administration with key picks for his national security and foreign policy teams.

John Kerry will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change. Kerry is a former secretary of state, senator from Massachusetts and Democratic presidential nominee.

Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated as the secretary for the department of homeland security.

Biden also plans to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state.

Biden has named two longtime Capitol Hill aides to his legislative affairs team.

Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff will serve as deputy directors of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

Dodin has been working on the transition team already, leading its legislative engagement with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. She also serves as deputy chief of staff and floor director to Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democratic whip in the Senate.

Goff served as floor director for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. She helped craft the House Democrats’ legislative agenda.

Dodin and Goff join Louisa Terrell, who was recently named the director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. About a dozen other senior White House staffers also have been announced by the president-elect.

The team will be tasked with turning Biden’s long list of campaign promises into legislative blueprints and ushering them through a closely divided House and Senate. The first and biggest concern is expected to be a major coronavirus aid and response package after Biden takes office in January.

