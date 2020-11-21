Advertisement

Wayne County ordinance makes street racing a public nuisance

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Nov. 21, 2020
DETROIT (AP) - Street racing has been declared a public nuisance in southeastern Michigan’s Wayne County following a vote by county commissioners.

The new ordinance allows police to impound vehicles and equipment used in street racing. That property also could go through civil forfeiture proceedings.

County Executive Warren Evans said the new measure provides law enforcement with tools to help keep neighborhood streets safe.

“The only safe place to race is at the track under proper conditions,” Evans said. “For their own safety and for the safety of other motorists and pedestrians, would-be racers need to stay off Wayne County streets.”

Commissioners said they consulted with local law enforcement and determined existing street racing restrictions were insufficient.

Wayne County is in southeastern Michigan. Detroit is its largest city.

