Sen. Mike Shirkey speaks on meeting with President Trump

(Source: CNN)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sen. Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield were two of several Republican lawmakers who attended a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

They both released a joint statement detailing their decision. Sen. Shirkey posted the statement on Twitter on Friday evening:

Read the full statement below:

The official statement can be read here.
