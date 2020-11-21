Sen. Mike Shirkey speaks on meeting with President Trump

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sen. Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield were two of several Republican lawmakers who attended a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

They both released a joint statement detailing their decision. Sen. Shirkey posted the statement on Twitter on Friday evening:

My statement on our meeting with the President today: pic.twitter.com/npKXVFI60x — Sen. Mike Shirkey (@SenMikeShirkey) November 20, 2020

Read the full statement below:

The official statement can be read here. (Shirkey)

