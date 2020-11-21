Advertisement

One business stays open amid emergency order

(KCRG)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses are still open despite the latest emergency health order.

One local resident says she’s worried the coronavirus will continue to spread throughout the state if people don’t start following the restrictions.

That same concerned citizen reached out to News 10 after she found out Royal Scot Golf & Bowl in Lansing still had their doors open.

“They didn’t close and how can they not close? And they’re saying that they are safe,” she said. “If we can’t close a business that’s supposed to be closed in the city of Lansing like Capital City, what do you think they’re doing to the whole state of Michigan.”

The citizen says that she tried to contact the governor’s office to share her concerns, but had no luck.

“I talked to a person there yesterday and expressed my concerns. He said ‘your file is still open.’ I said ‘well, what are you going to do about it’? And he just hm’d and ha’d and I just said ‘well, I guess it does no good to call the governor’s office,’” she said.

One of the owners, Todd K. of Royal Scot, didn’t want to speak on camera but says he will continue to keep the doors open because he still has bills to pay.

K. says they are still practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

According to the emergency order, a violation is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months behind bars or a fine of up to $1,000 for each violation or each day the violation continues.

