Michigan tops 300,000 cases with today’s COVID-19 report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate throughout the state of Michigan, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 7,528 new COVID-19 cases and 101 new deaths.

Michigan now tops 300,000 cases with today’s report, with 302,705 cases and 8,478 deaths.

The MDHHS says 59 of today’s deaths reported were from a Vital Records review.

Ingham County reports 7,581 cases and 97 deaths.

Jackson County reports 4,053 cases and 86 deaths.

Eaton County reported 2,400 cases and 29 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,212 cases and 19 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 1,573 cases and 37 deaths.

The state also reported the new amount of people recovered from COVID-19. As of Saturday, November 21, 152,267 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state of Michigan.

This number is updated weekly.

