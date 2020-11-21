Advertisement

Kroger offers COVID antibody rapid testing

By Jace Harper
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kroger recently announced they will be helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

Kroger Health, a division of the Kroger Company, is now offering rapid antibody testing across it’s family of pharmacies.

Customers are able to get their fingers pricked to find out whether or not they have the COVID 19 antibodies present in their system.

The company said this isn’t a test someone with active symptoms should take, it’s for those who believe they may have contracted the virus in the past.

Health and Wellness Merchandiser Ban George said Kroger is proud to offer the tests.

“Throughout the pandemic Kroger Health has been committed to helping people live healthier lives. We felt this is a solution that we need to provide to our customers as well as the American public find out if they had previous or a more recent infection to the COVID,” said George.

The service is not coverable by insurance and costs $25.

