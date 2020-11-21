Advertisement

Eaton County Sheriffs report they have captured Ingham County Jail escapee

Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's...
Michael David McKerchie escaped the Ingham Co. Jail early Friday morning. Ingham Co. Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who saw or sees anything in in the area on Cedar St. in Mason to call 911.(Ingham County Sheriff)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriffs Department announced they have captured Michael David McKerchie.

McKerchie escaped the Ingham County Jail on Friday, November 13 around 5:46 a.m.

McKerchie reportedly stole a 2013 Chevy Silverado after escaping.

The announcement was made on the Eaton County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

We’re working to obtain more information.

