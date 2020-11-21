Eaton County Sheriffs report they have captured Ingham County Jail escapee
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriffs Department announced they have captured Michael David McKerchie.
McKerchie escaped the Ingham County Jail on Friday, November 13 around 5:46 a.m.
McKerchie reportedly stole a 2013 Chevy Silverado after escaping.
The announcement was made on the Eaton County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
