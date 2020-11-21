Eaton County Sheriffs report they have captured Ingham County Jail escapee

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriffs Department announced they have captured Michael David McKerchie.

McKerchie escaped the Ingham County Jail on Friday, November 13 around 5:46 a.m.

McKerchie reportedly stole a 2013 Chevy Silverado after escaping.

The announcement was made on the Eaton County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

We’re working to obtain more information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.