COVID testing not the answer for Thanksgiving travel

COVID testing at Sparrow's Frandor location.
COVID testing at Sparrow's Frandor location.(Christiana Ford)
By Jace Harper
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Director of Sparrow Laboratories Dr. Jim Richard explains testing isn’t necessarily the solution to stopping the spread of COVID for people travelling during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Recently Governor Whitmer pleaded with Michiganders to stay home and celebrate. However, with situations like college students coming and going it’s important to be on alert.

“I’m not really endorsing getting tests in order to travel. A negative test doesn’t give you the golden ticket to be able to do what you want over the holidays. You still need to do those other issues of social distancing and wearing a mask,” said Dr. Richard. “If you are going to travel, a negative test all by itself may not be all that helpful.”

Dr. Richard also recommends getting the PCR test, which takes 2-3 days for results, rather than the rapid tests.

“I’m looking at it from an individual who specializes in testing and the values they provide. We’re blessed in this community to have the gold standard, the PCR test, available for those individuals who are going to need it or want it.”

To be tested, people will need to get an order from their doctor, or download the app and get a self-order. At the Sparrow’s Frandor drive through test site they’ve been able to shorten the wait time from a few hours to about 1-2 by enforcing this policy.

“Today we have instituted a number of efficiency measures that are all helping to shorten that. I think if you go by today you’ll find the lines are significantly shorter,” said Dr. Richard.

