Charles Levin dies at 94; former state Supreme Court justice

Charles Levin has died at age 94. Levin was a retired Michigan Supreme Court justice who served...
Charles Levin has died at age 94. Levin was a retired Michigan Supreme Court justice who served for 24 years after creating a party to run as an independent candidate.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Charles Levin has died at age 94. Levin was a retired Michigan Supreme Court justice who served for 24 years after creating a party to run as an independent candidate. Levin formed his own independent party to get on the 1972 ballot instead of being nominated by the dominant political parties. Levin won and was reelected in 1980 and 1988. Levin came from a venerable Detroit family steeped in public service. His father, Theodore, was a federal judge whose name is on the downtown courthouse. Cousins include retired U.S. Sen. Carl Levin and U.S. Rep. Sander Levin.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

