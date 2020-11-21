Authorities: 28,000 pounds of soybeans stolen from farm

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - About 460 bushels of soybeans weighing 28,000 pounds have been stolen from a farm in Michigan’s Thumb region. Tuscola County sheriff’s deputies say the soybeans were taken between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3 from grain bins. Deputies say the soybeans belonged to another farmer and were being roasted at the farm in Kingston Township, about 90 miles north of Detroit.

