Authorities: 28,000 pounds of soybeans stolen from farm

Tuscola County sheriff’s deputies say the soybeans were taken between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3 from grain bins.(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - About 460 bushels of soybeans weighing 28,000 pounds have been stolen from a farm in Michigan’s Thumb region. Tuscola County sheriff’s deputies say the soybeans were taken between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3 from grain bins. Deputies say the soybeans belonged to another farmer and were being roasted at the farm in Kingston Township, about 90 miles north of Detroit.

