2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at house in northern Michigan

ELBERTA, Mich. (AP) - Two people were killed and two more were critically injured in a shooting Friday at a house in northern Michigan’s Benzie County, police said.

A mother and her adult son died, while the father and another son were rushed to a hospital, Undersheriff Gregory Hubers said.

The shooting occurred in Elberta, a village tucked between Lake Michigan and Betsie Lake.

“We don’t believe there are any suspects at large. All of the gunshots occurred ... from people within the residence,” Hubers said.

