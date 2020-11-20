White House Coronavirus Task Force holds first briefing in months as vaccine nears reality

(WILX) - Thursday the White House Coronavirus Task Force held its first briefing in months Thursday.

Members of the task force highlighting the severity of the spread and pleaded with Americans to wear a mask.

Dr. Deborah Birx became the first member of the task force to wear a mask during a briefing.

Vice President Mike Pence held a discussion with governors regarding the ongoing coordination between state and local governments to prepare to distribute a safe, effective vaccine. Pence also updated the governors on the medical and supply mobilization to support the needs of states and hospitals.

Top officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) weighed in on vaccine development and reminded governors of the multi-layered, transparent, and independent vaccine approval process.

“We need to actually double down on the public health measures as we are waiting for that help to come, which will be soon,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID. “If we do that, we’ll be able to hold things off until the vaccine come.”

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn provided an update on the authorization of monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for COVID-19.

Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommended no travel for thanksgiving.

Thursday’s press briefing was the first one since July.

